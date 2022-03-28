LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s become a landmark for North Little Rock: Dickey-Stephens Park and their home team, The Arkansas Travelers.

But a debate between the city and the baseball team could see the franchise moving elsewhere.

It all stems from new facility standards Major League Baseball has mandated for its minor league teams. In order to meet those standards – and stay in North Little Rock – improvements have to be made to the park.

But both sides are striking out on who will foot the bill, and if a decision isn’t reached in three seasons’ time, the team could be relocated.

It’s something North Little Rock mayor Terry Hartwick doesn’t want to see happen. But with millions in improvements needed to keep the team in his city, he says he can only do so much.

“We want The Travelers,” Hartwick said.

Hartwick says a contract drafted between the Travs and North Little Rock shows the city is responsible for the field itself and all updates and repairs needed. But everything else, he says, including capital improvements, is up to The Travelers.

“We’re responsible for the field, without a doubt,” Hartwick said. “We know we have to make some improvements to the field, but the rest of it, I can’t go against what the contract says. I can’t break that.”

As the mayor looks over what can and cannot be done, the Travs are preparing for the upcoming season and looking at the same thing.

Arkansas Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks says the improvements needed are more than just timely repairs.

“We want them to stay here, we want to keep baseball here,” Meeks said. “[But] we need new lights, a whole new field… new female lockers rooms and showers.”

They’ve already replaced the scoreboard with a new video board, a necessary update for this current season, but say all other changes should come from the city since the team is paying rent on the park.

“We pay rent to the city, we have for 15 years,” Meeks said about the team and Dickey-Stephens. “We’re just asking that they update the facility just because it’s not our facility, it’s the city’s facility.”

Regardless of what happens, the Arkansas Travs are set to play for at least three more seasons before a final decision has to be made.

Both parties agree that one of the first things that need to happen is a repair of sinkholes on the field, which have been an issue since a massive flooding event years prior. Hartwick says a firm has been called in to take care of that.

The park’s opening night is April 11th.