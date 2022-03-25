MAUMELLE, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say they are searching for a missing North Dakota man who was last seen in Arkansas.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Jordan Ross Simeon was last seen on March 7 at Interstate 40 and White Oak Crossing near Maumelle. Deputies said he was in route to Louisiana from North Dakota.

Simeon was driving a green 2021 Kia Soul with a silver bumper, which was later found abandoned with valuables inside, said Linda Simeon, Jordan’s grandmother. But the only valuable she cares about is her grandson.

Linda says Jordan “was going to New Orleans to start over. He was troubled at the time because of all the bad things that has been happening.”

Jordan had recently gone through some tough times in life with losing his job and struggling with early-onset Huntington’s disease.

Linda says Jordan was moving to New Orleans to start a new life and live with his friend Adonia Daigle.

“I wanted him to get down here safe but that’s not the case,” said Daigle.

Daigle mentioned she works in healthcare and after meeting Jordan 2018 in North Dakota, she took him under her wing because of his Huntington’s disease, which is how his mother Starla passed.

Daigle says Jordan would often call her “mom”.

When she found out his car broke down, she booked him a motel at the Super 8 to stay the night but he never checked in.

She sent him 250 dollars through Venmo, and also ordered a bus ticket with Greyhound for the next day so he could continue his trip.

“Monday the 7th, he was supposed to get on the bus in North Little Rock and on Tuesday, the 8th he was supposed to arrive [in New Orleans] at 12:35 p.m.,” said Daigle.

The first stop on the Greyhound bus route was in Benton, Arkansas. The Benton Police Department investigated to see if Jordan was at the stop, but he wasn’t.

Linda Simeon says she traveled to Arkansas from her home in Camdenton, Missouri to search the White Oak Crossing’s area for herself and pass out flyers on March 13th-March 17th.

“Somebody had to have seen something,”​ Linda said.

Simeon is described as a white man, standing 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Simeon or has seen him lately is asked to contact Detective Braxton with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.