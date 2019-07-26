Breaking News
North Arkansas sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct with 16-year-old girl

Baxter County Sheriff’s Office announced today the arrest of Matthew Guthrie, 33, who served as a School Resource Officer at the Cotter Public Schools. 

Guthrie was accused of the sexual misconduct by a parent of the child and the Prosecuting attorney has requested a criminal investigation.

Investigators interviewed Guthrie today, where he made a full confession to the allegations.

Guthrie confirmed that he and the 16-year-old girl engaged in consensual sexual activities multiple times.

Guthrie is being charged with seven counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and a bond set at $100,000.

