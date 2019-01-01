Noon Year's Eve at Museum of Discovery Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - We haven't hit midnight yet, but many Arkansas kids already got to ring in 2019 today at the Museum of Discovery.

"Noon Year's Eve" gave kids the opportunity to be a part of a big celebration, since many of them won't be able to stay up until the real countdown at midnight.

Although it may be a few hours earlier than the actual start of the new year, the party was still just as big, with a big balloon drop when the clock struck noon.

"We've had this event for a few years now and it continues to grow in popularity and excitement, people look forward to coming and bringing their family for a countdown, even if it's noon and not midnight," says Kendall Thornton.

Kids also had the chance to make noisemakers, learn about new year traditions and enjoy hands on science activities.