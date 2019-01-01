Noon Year's Eve at Museum of Discovery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - We haven't hit midnight yet, but many Arkansas kids already got to ring in 2019 today at the Museum of Discovery.
"Noon Year's Eve" gave kids the opportunity to be a part of a big celebration, since many of them won't be able to stay up until the real countdown at midnight.
Although it may be a few hours earlier than the actual start of the new year, the party was still just as big, with a big balloon drop when the clock struck noon.
"We've had this event for a few years now and it continues to grow in popularity and excitement, people look forward to coming and bringing their family for a countdown, even if it's noon and not midnight," says Kendall Thornton.
Kids also had the chance to make noisemakers, learn about new year traditions and enjoy hands on science activities.
More Stories
-
The family just wants to know why someone would steal something that…
-
The newest mayor of Russellville, Richard Harris, got sworn into…
-
Three days after Christmas her father rode it to the Dollar General…