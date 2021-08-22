Nonviolence Youth Summit draws young people seeking to improve their communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission just wrapped up the 2021 Nonviolence Youth Summit Back to School Summerfest.

Dozens of young people gathered at the West Community Center this weekend to discuss ways to make life better for their communities. The summit is focused economic development, nonviolence and education as the summer comes to an end and kids head back to school.

Entrepreneur Cree Campbell was among the special guests taking part in the summit.

“This generation doesn’t know how to love themselves,” Campbell said. “They look towards TikTok, Instagram and all and I’m just like ‘you guys wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, tell yourself you’re beautiful and stay focused on your goals.'”

The summit featured breakout sessions, free food and a live concert featuring gospel recording artist Pastor Mike Jr.