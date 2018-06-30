Nonprofits Team Up to Make an Impact Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Working together to make an impact, dozens of nonprofit organizations from around Arkansas joined at the Robinson Center Friday to discuss what collaborating can do.

The "Arkansas Capital Campaign Conference" moderated by KARK 4's Mitch McCoy was organized by the City of Little Rock, Clinton Foundation and UA-Little Rock.

From building better neighborhoods and homelessness to reducing crime, the group talked about why it's so important to team up to make a forever impact.

"So instead of thinking of it as 'We'll invest in the best model', we need to think of it as 'My model reinforces your model and my after-school program reinforces your teach and parent engagement program," Sarah Kinser, with the Arkansas Community Foundation.

The conversation continues through the weekend, with another luncheon scheduled for Saturday.