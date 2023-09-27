LITTLE ROCK, Ar. – Six months after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, a nonprofit organization with Arkansas members is continuing to try to provide hope to those in Syria with the help of local students.

In February, thousands were killed in Turkey and Syria from the earthquakes and many more were injured. The nonprofit Syrian Emergency Task Force has members from Arkansas who went to Syria to help those affected.

Humanitarian Programs Director Natalie Larrison said hope is still needed by those living in Syria.

“Right now, more than ever, the people inside Syria need the hope of people around the world to care,” Larrison said.

Larrison was one of the handful of Arkansans who traveled to Syria, and she said that although they’ve garnered a lot of support from schools and community businesses, there are still things they need for future aid.

“We need financial support so we can support our programs on the ground like our women’s center,” Larrison said.

She said a number of members are in central Arkansas this week for the organization’s call to action where they are traveling to various schools and universities around the state to raise awareness about what is happening in Syria with those affected by the earthquake and war.

On Wednesday, several members went to Pulaski Academy to help educate students on the effects of war in Syria. Omar Alshogre, who is a Syrian public speaker, shared his personal journey of his time in high school that was affected by the war.

“I was arrested during my time in high school. I was tortured for the first time in high school. and my personality was formed during my time in high school,” Alshogre recalled.

He goes on to say that after three years of unjust detention, he was smuggled to safety and now wants to help students understand human values are universal.

“There is empathy that is needed and that their actions are necessary,” Alshogre said.

Larrison says since the earthquake many students at different schools like Pulaski Academy have helped in resources.

“It’s amazing what Arkansans have done to write letters of hope to raise awareness in their communities,” Larrison said.

Galen Juss is a senior at Pulaski Academy and he said he is the president of the school Amnesty Club and with the help of their teacher has been able to connect with the nonprofit to help.

“Listening to their speeches is really important to get people more connected,” Juss said.

Both Fatima Majid and Eshall Nadeem, who are also club members, said after listening to the speeches they want to help and make a change.

“I think incorporating the school as a whole and maybe doing some fundraising through that,” Majid said.

“These projects have made me want to work even harder,” Nadeem said.