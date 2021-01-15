Nonprofit resale boutique donates all proceeds to Immerse Arkansas, Youth from Crisis

Pictured in the photo are Rev. Robert Cook, board member of Immerse Arkansas; Kimberly Cook, founder of Live Thankfully Little Rock; Carol Spenst, board member of Immerse Arkansas. (Photo Credit: Immerse Arkansas)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Live Thankfully Little Rock, an upscale resale boutique, recently donated all of its proceeds to Immerse Arkansas.

According to officials from Immerse Arkansas, the donation from their 2020 proceeds totaled $15,000, which is 100% of its annual revenue from the boutique after monthly expenses are paid.

“We created this boutique for the sole purpose of bringing the community together to provide support for women and children who are overcoming a crisis,” said Kimberly Cook, founder of Live Thankfully Little Rock. “Immerse Arkansas provides these young people with life coaches, resources and life skills so they can live and support themselves independently, and we are dedicated to sharing and supporting that mission. When the community shops here, they are directly supporting these women and children, so we are grateful for the hearts of our customers and certainly for our wonderful volunteers.”

Immerse Arkansas provides youth from crisis a home base known as “Overcomers Central” or the “OC”. There, the youth can receive a warm meal, access to clothing and hygiene items, shower, undergo counseling from an Immerse life coach or get connected to a mentor, and have a safe place.

The nonprofit serves youth who may be coming from situations of abuse, neglect, homelessness, trauma, addiction, trafficking or other crises.

Immerse Arkansas also works to give teens in the foster care system with life skills training before they age out of the system at 18.

“Every donation we receive is an investment in these young people and it is certainly life-changing for them in one way or another,” said Eric Gilmore, co-founder and executive director of Immerse Arkansas. “We are grateful for Kimberly and the ladies at Live Thankfully Little Rock for their continued support of the youth and the young mothers we serve. This generosity helps us work assertively toward our future plans to support these young people in an even greater way.”

Gilmore said the nonprofit will apply the donation to its transitional living program, which provides supportive housing, coaching and life skills training to young people aging out of foster care or getting out of other challenging situations.

“We are always inspired by the resiliency and courage of these young people who have overcome life-altering situations,” said Gilmore. “More than 80% achieve positive outcomes in key domains, including education and employment. We’re thrilled when we get to see them graduate high school or college, secure a job or get married and start a family of their own.”

Immerse Arkansas officials say since 2017, Live Thankfully Little Rock has donated $63,000 through its annual donations to Immerse Arkansas. The boutique also gives youth served by Immerse Arkansas on-the-job training in a retail setting, giving professional attire for job interviews and other ways.

To learn more about Live Thankfully Little Rock, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages, or in person on N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.