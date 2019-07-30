Non-Winning Lottery Tickets Pays $1M for Jacksonville Woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) – A Jacksonville woman’s losing lottery tickets eventually earned her a whopping $1M lottery prize. Misuzu Hughes’ win came from the lottery’s Play It Again® second-chance drawing.

Play it Again offers players a second chance to win. Players may enter eligible non-winning instant tickets through the lottery’s The Club website. Play It Again prize winners are selected randomly from all eligible entries for each drawing quarterly.

Hughes was at home with her family when she found out about her win.

“I was in total disbelief when lottery officials called me this morning,” said Hughes. “I told my husband, John, first. Because of the language barrier, my husband did most of the communicating,” she said. “He’s active duty in the military.”

John knew his wife’s hard work would pay off one day. “She spends a lot of time entering all those stacks of losing tickets,” he said.

Hughes has no plans for her winnings.

“This still seems so unreal,” she said.

Hughes is the 68th Arkansas lottery-made millionaire since 2009.