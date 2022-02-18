LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Community organizations are taking the lead on curbing violence in Little Rock.

The Little Rock City Board of Directors recently approved a $1.5 million rescue plan act, awarding money to 11 different organizations that will work to slow violence in the city.

Unity Martial Arts was one of the 11 awarded this week. Owners say they will use the money to bring the program outside Dojo doors.

“[To take a class] you got to get a ride, you got to be able to pay your dues. The more of those barriers we can remove, the more folks we can reach that are coming from a place of instability,” said Unity Martial Arts owner Tanner Critz.

The business was awarded $28,500 from the city this week. They say the plan is to use it to build an after-school program at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

“We can make the most impact when we start younger,” Critz said.

Critz says with the help of teachers and staff, 30 ‘high risk’ children will be chosen to participate in the program.

Critz says the goal is to teach the children how to properly tackle conflict and give them the stability they may be missing.

“Even if everything else in the world is a storm that’s swirling around, if they know that their Dojo is stable and their Sensi is stable, they can rely on something,” Critz said.

Critz says the program will be able to reach the kids left in the shadows, hoping a look in the mirror can show them there’s more potential than meets the eye.

“It gives you the confidence to know that you can step away from violence, safely,” said Unity Martial Arts instructor Christopher Perry.

Owners say they hope to have the program at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary by the time school starts next Fall.