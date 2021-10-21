Non-profit speaking out after Little Rock homeless camp is firebombed

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — A local non-profit is speaking out after they say someone firebombed a homeless camp in Little Rock.

Luckily no one was hurt but volunteers with the group said this happens often.

Little Rock Police said they are aware of the situation, meanwhile, volunteers said this shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“You can just see from the photos, and the small videos we’ve taken,” The Van Volunteer, Caleb Alexander-McKinzie said. “Just how quickly everything burned and they had no chance to salvage anything or gather themselves.”

Utter anger and disbelief from volunteers, like Alexander-McKinzie.

“This camp where these people who were experiencing homelessness have gathered, they carved out a little space for them to sleep at night was just engulfed in flames,” Alexander-McKinzie said.

Alexander-McKinzie said the camp was devastating to look at, after the damage was done, he said the incident happened Tuesday night.

“They don’t know who did it, they don’t know what happened,” Alexander-McKinzie said. “A couple of them were actually in their tents when it happened.”

6 people were staying in this camp. Alexander-McKinzie said thankfully no one was hurt but it could’ve been worse.

“What event really highlights, what people who are living unsheltered, and that’s right now about 550 people on an average night in Little Rock-based on a point and time count. They are inherently vulnerable,” Alexander-McKinzie said.

Alexander-McKinzie said The Van was able to help everyone relocate and give them new clothes and toiletries but they couldn’t replace everything.

“They lose things like their social security card, they lose things like their birth certificate, their driver’s license, even if it’s an ID,” Alexander-McKinzie said. “Things that you might need to get a job or go to local library … all of that is gone and it’s really hard to get those materials back.”

LRPD said no arrests have been made anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anyone who would like to donate items or help can log onto The Van’s website.