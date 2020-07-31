Non-profit filling backpacks for kids in the foster care system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back to school is right around the corner and for most kids, it’s an exciting time to go school supply shopping.

However, for kids in the foster care system, it can be stressful so one local organization is doing what they can to alleviate that stress.

“It’s a very small piece but we are just trying to help,” said Kelly Gallaher, Interim President of Little Rock Angels.

From headphones to pencils and books, Little Rock Angels is doing their part to pack back to school with excitement for kids in the foster care system.

“There are multiple kids in foster care entering so a first day could be any day of the year and school supplies are one of those things that are an essential need, that they need immediately,” said Gallaher.

Making sure kids have all the basics, Interim President Kelly Gallaher has turned her garage into a back to school workshop.

With the goal of filling 700 backpacks with all the supplies needed by the start of school.

“Kids in care within Pulaski County alone, if all of those children moved care from one placement to another one that 700 backpacks would be wiped out and we serve seven counties so its a realistic number,” said Gallaher.

Gallaher said 700 backpacks doesn’t cover everyone but it’s a start.

Right now, she has filled 100 backpacks with all the supplies needed and she has nearly 900 more that could be filled.

Gallaher said it costs less than 50 dollars to fill each backpack.

“It’s very realistic, it’s minimal,” said Gallaher.

This isn’t Gallaher’s first back to school drive with Little Rock Angels but she said some supplies on the list are a first, due to COVID. Such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and dry erase boards for virtual learning.

“They’ll need dry erase boards because that’s a lot of kids talking on a camera but putting up their answers on a dry erase board and being able to easily wipe it off is helpful,” said Gallaher.

With school right around the corner and hundreds of backpacks to fill, Gallaher is continuing to collect supplies so everyone gets what they need.

Gallaher is collecting supplies until August 10th, so she has plenty of time to fill the backpacks.

If you want to donate, click here.

If you want to see what supplies are needed, click here.

People can donate money at their website or on their Facebook page. Or purchase supplies and drop it off at CBF in Sherwood or mail it to their P.O. Box.