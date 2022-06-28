HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. – A documentary on Hall of Fame pitching icon Nolan Ryan will be making its Arkansas debut at the Fifth Annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend.

The critically acclaimed documentary “Facing Nolan” looks at one of the greatest pitchers ever will be screening in Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center on Friday August 26 and is free and open to the public.

The film is a candid look at Ryan and his legendary career from the point of view of the opposing players who had to bat against him.

“We are extremely lucky to be able to present this extraordinary movie to our Arkansas fans,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said. “Our screening will be the first for the film in Arkansas, and we know all fans of the game will want to join us for this free evening of baseball entertainment.”

In addition to the screening of “Facing Nolan”, Hot Springs Baseball Weekend will feature panels with MLB legends Dale Murphy and Rich “Goose” Gossage, as well as former Cardinal Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky and former Yankee Chris Chambliss.

For more information on the event, call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027 or visit HotSprings.org.