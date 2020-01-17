Noise Alert for Camp Robinson training through weekend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A noise alert is in place for training that continues into the weekend on ranges at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center.

The Arkansas National Guard (ANG) training began on Thursday, January 16 and concludes on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

The ANG says noise and associated sounds are likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially cause concern in the communities and surrounding areas beyond the borders of the post.

The Guard says it understands that some aspects of ongoing military training creates disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns. And, as a concerned partner, the Guard endeavors to keep its neighbors near the post informed when such external effects can be expected.