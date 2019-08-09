Noise Alert: Blank live fire at Camp Robinson could be heard in NLR communities Friday and Saturday

Breaking News
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas National Guard will be conducting a blank live fire of the Howitzer for the TAG Troop Review rehearsal on Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and ceremony on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Camp Robinson.

The live fire will take place on a parade ground on the southeast portion of Camp Robinson, near the Amboy neighborhood.

The National Guard says due to weather conditions, the noise is likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially be heard or feel effects of the training in the surrounding communities.

The Arkansas National Guard understands that some aspects of ongoing military training may create disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns. As a concerned partner, the Arkansas Guard endeavors to keep our neighbors near the post informed when such external effects can be expected. Through our training, and the continued support of our communities, the Arkansas National Guard and our collocated sister service organizations, can continue to make positive contributions to the safety and security of our state and nation.

