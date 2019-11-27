No more long lines at The Honey Baked Ham Company in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s the day before thanksgiving and there seems to be one thing on everyone’s mind, food.

With several folks out and about completing their last-minute shopping, the day unfortunately also brings longer lines.

Alan Baumgardner is the new general manager at The Honey Baked Ham Company on North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

He admits the store is no stranger to long lines, sometimes out the door.

However, he says this year is different as the company is striving to keep a continuous flow for its customers.

“The biggest thing for the customers is their own time. They are looking at getting in and getting out and at the same time it’s a convenience, and at the same time for us give us a ratio of the producing of ham cause we are continuously producing the ham and turkey and giving a good flow of that for the customers.”

So what’s different?

The store has added additional staffing and implemented a new way of checking out that continuously keeps people moving until they check out.

The average wait time this year…. 15 minutes.

Baumgardner says the company is considering opening another bigger store so folks don’t have to wait outside when it’s cold.