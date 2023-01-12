NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Classes and school operations at Seventh Street Elementary School are canceled Thursday due to a water heater fire, North Little Rock School District officials confirmed.

According to a spokesperson with the NLRSD, the fire was contained around the water heater. School leaders said that students who have arrived at school are being sent to Sherman Park Community Center, located across from the school.

Officials said that parents and guardians will need to bring a proper ID to reunite with their child.

School officials said that a decision will be made Thursday on whether classes will resume Friday morning. NLRSD officials said that the public will be updated on the next steps.