NLRPD release information on April 21 double homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police have now identified the two victims in the April 21 double homicide.

The two victims have been identified as 57-year-old Darrell Momphrey of North Little Rock and 40-year-old Derrick Allen of North Little Rock.

Police have been following up on leads, but can’t release any suspect information at this time.

Police say this is being investigated as a double homicide and not a murder-suicide.

If you have information regarding this case please call North Little Rock Police.