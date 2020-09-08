NLRPD looking for suspect involved in McCain Mall shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives have obtained warrants of arrest for Juwuan D. Jordan, 24 years old of North Little Rock, Arkansas for his involvement in the McCain Mall shooting.

He currently has active warrants for Battery 1st Degree and Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons.

Detectives are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Juwuan D. Jordan to please call Detective J. House at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-

680-8439.

Juwuan D. Jordan should be considered Armed and Dangerous and; if located, 911 should

be called immediately.