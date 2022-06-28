NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The North Little Rock K-9 officer wounded by gunfire at the end of a weekend standoff was released from medical care Tuesday.

Rakkie, seen being discharged from care with his right foreleg in a cast, is expected to need additional treatment for his wounds.

“Rakkie was able to go home to get some much needed rest,” North Little Rock Police stated in a social media post. “Rakkie will require additional treatments in the months ahead. Please continue to send prayers and well wishes for Rakkie as he travels down the road to recovery.”

The early Sunday morning shooting marked the end of a standoff between North Little Rock Police and a man in a Donaghey Drive home. Police had been called to the home for a domestic disturbance on Saturday night and were able to quickly remove a person who was at risk from the home.

Shortly after removing the person, a man barricaded himself in the home. Officers attempted to negotiation with the man, but ultimately entered the home to arrest him. Gunfire was exchanged and the man was killed.

In the course of the gunfire exchange Rakkie and a second officer were hit by gunfire.

The second officer’s wounds were listed as non-life-threatening by police, and he was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Rakkie was taken for treatment.





Police pose with K-9 officer Rekkie after his discharge from the veterinary clinic.













North Little Rock Police thanks Pet Care Veterinary Clinic and Doubletree Veterinary Clinic for Rakke’s treatment.