NLRPD investigating shooting death of teen girl as homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North little rock police are now investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl as a homicide.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Healy Drive just before 6 Monday night. When police arrived they found a 13-year-old girl inside the house, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people who live on Healy Drive where this happened said they are in disbelief.

Even North Little Rock police said this is an emotional case to work on.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to speak up.

“The first 48 hours are crucial in an investigation and they’ve only had a couple of hours of sleep.. and they’re back at it again today. We’re asking for the public to please give us any information that you have in this incident that occurred.” Carmen Helton, North Little Rock Police said.

Police said anyone can remain anonymous through their lip line at 501-680-8439.