NLRPD investigating early-morning homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., North Little Rock Police received a shots fired call on West. 25th Street. Once officers arrived they found a woman in the roadway who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

NLRPD attempted to provide life-saving procedures, but the woman died due to her injuries.

Detectives were called to investigate. They have collected evidence, spoken to witnesses, neighbors, and members of the community.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the police.