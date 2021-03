It was a helluva run for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half of their 2020-21 season, but it came to an end in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight on Monday as the No. 3 seed Hogs fell to No. 1 seed Baylor, 81-72, in the South Region finals inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, sending Arkansas home after the Hogs missed on the program's first Final Four in 26 years and its 7th in program history.

In a game that saw both teams enjoy a sizzling-hot shooting first half followed by a mostly grind-game second half, it was turnovers that wrote the final chapter to the Hogs' season as Baylor's quickness and defensive know-how owned the turnover battle (15-9) and points-off-turnovers (21-6) en route to reaching the program's first Final Four since 1950. For Arkansas, which trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, it could get no closer than 4 points, 64-60, at the 7:54 mark before the Bears ran away with a 17-12 game-closing run for their final 9-point winning margin. The Hogs had overcome double-digit deficits in winning their first three NCAAT games, but the climb was too steep against a Baylor team that had dropped only two games all season.