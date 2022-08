NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock police officer was hit in a police chase Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted at 35th Street and Pike Avenue. Police said the suspect drove away, leading to the chase.

Police said the chase ended on Geyer Springs in Little Rock. Police also said that the officer was hit by the suspect’s car but is okay.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.