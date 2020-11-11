NLR residents speak about ongoing safety concerns without sidewalks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents in a North Little Rock subdivision are speaking out about the need for more sidewalks in their neighborhood.

It started with one resident posting a video showing him and his kids walking on the side of a busy road. Jerry Guzman, another resident of the neighborhood, said it’s been an ongoing issue in this one particular area.

“The inspiration came behind seeing kids, adults walking with grocery bags, climbing over ditches and swells and it’s just enough is enough,” Guzman said.

There are many places around town that were built without sidewalks. but residents in the Camp Robinson-Levy area said they are at the point where it’s changed their lifestyle and that they don’t want to go out as much because it’s such a safety concern.

After living in the area for around 22 years, Guzman is highlighting the issue for his community.

“I come from a place where sidewalks are a normal and unfortunately here they are not,” Guzman said.

He said it’s an issue when people are on a main access road like Camp Robinson.

“I walk my dog down our little road in the cul-de-sac, if I go beyond that, I absolutely have to have him right here beside me. There’s no sidewalks on any other main roads,” North Little Rock resident Monica Kabi said.

A few other community members explain how this effects them daily.

“A lot of elderly people are on scooters, they can’t go anywhere nowhere because the roads are too rough,” neighbor Pam Jared said.

“We’ve had a teenage daughter she’s had to catch the bus around that park down the road from here and walk a few blocks to our home,” resident Sonja Turner said. “It’s a little nerve wrecking for her to be that close to a busy street.”

“For entertainment, outdoors we outsource, we leave the city of NLR because there aren’t places that we can go on foot,” another resident in the area, Brandon Burks said.

KARK 4 News reached out to the city and spoke with Mayor Joe Smith, who said if residents with a block or street request have to talk to their city council member.

Smith said their top priority for sidewalks are for areas around schools and if there’s any other areas they will listen and see what they can do.

Guzman said they’ve seen some other projects being done but not many sidewalks.

“They have been doing some bits and pieces every year but nothing like a true transformation to our community,” Guzman said.

He said he’s reached out to council members and attended city meetings but hasn’t had much of a response or assistance.

“Community members, mothers, fathers, elderly people, we would all love to see change,” Guzman said.

Keep in mind not everyone living in this area is fortunate enough to drive in, so some people have no choice but to walk around.

Guzman said at this point they’re interested in forming a committee to find grants to help this situation.