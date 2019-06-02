NLR recommends Dixie neighborhood evacuate Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - North Little Rock city leaders recommending people in the Dixie neighborhood to evacuate.

This is due to the long term impact of possible flooded areas. The city expects the Arkansas River to now reach a point where it backs up into the storm drainage areas. It may cause roads and yards to be inaccessible to vehicles.

Many houses in the area may be effected. The city says that because the water level will remain high for days, or even longer than a week, residents should make immediate arrangements to temporarily relocate to family or friends, or if necessary to the emergency shelter. The city warns that if there is more rainfall the situation will worsen.

If residents need transportation or have any questions about evacuation, please call 758-1234, or in an emergency, dial 911.

The city opened up a shelter at North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street (Willow and Pershing Streets) North Little Rock, AR 72114. The shelter's telephone number (501)791-8541.