NLR Police: One dead, 2 injured after shooting near McCain Mall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are reporting that one person is dead with two others injured after a shooting Thursday night on the east side of McCain Mall.

Just after 6 p.m. a vehicle was discovered that has been involved in a collision in the 4200 Block of Warden Road. Officers found three individuals in the vehicle, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

All three were transported to a local hospital with one of them dying because of their wounds. The other two were treated for their injuries, but their condition is not known.

The identities of all three men have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

