NLR Mayor Joe Smith experiences unexpected appendectomy, expected to make a full recovery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — During a visit to San Antonio, TX yesterday for the National League of Cities Annual City Summit, Mayor Joe Smith began experiencing discomfort that led him to seek medical treatment. Doctors determined that he required an immediate appendectomy. The procedure was completed and Mayor Smith is now resting comfortably in a San Antonio hospital with his wife, Missie Smith, and expected to make a full recovery.

The Mayor and his family wish to thank everyone for their prayers for a speedy recovery so he may return to Arkansas and continue his work for the City shortly.