Update: ASP asking for help finding vehicle, driver that hit, killed runner in North Little Rock

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police release a possible description of the SUV involved in a hit and run that killed a North Little Rock runner.

Police believe Ervin Brendel, 51, hit while jogging along Highway 70 near the Harris Road intersection around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say they were called when another driver spotted his body Wednesday, almost 12 hours after the crash.

State Police are describing the SUV involved as a 2003 to 2006 either Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon. Police say the SUV like has damage to the passenger side on both the door and front bumper. Investigators believe the passenger side mirror may have been knocked off in the crash.

“That is probably one of the hardest things, is not knowing who did this. They hit and run and left him to die or killed him instantly, we don’t know yet,” said Brendel’s sister Anita Campbell.

Campbell says she wants the driver responsible to know just was they took from her family.

“He is very, very missed and is loved so much,” Campbell said. “He was always, always willing to go out of his way to help people.”

She says her brother dedicated his life to helping others, working at the VA hospital as a physical therapist.

“He worked at the VA for over 20 years helping the veterans after they got out of surgery to get them back and moving,” she said.

Brendel was known as an avid marathon runner and devoted dad to his 21-year-old daughter.

“She is just devastated like so many of us are,” Campbell said of her niece. “Whoever did this please, please turn in yourself and make it right. He was loved by so many and we need this to be able to close out our hearts and move on with our lives.”

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something usual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101. Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ar/asp/crimetipform

Original:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man was hit and killed on Highway 70 at Harris Road in North Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police crash report.

According to the report it happened Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The person who was hit was Ervin Brendel, 51 of North Little Rock. Police say he was out running when the accident occurred.

Police say the accident has been considered a hit and run due to the car not being identified. Arkansas State Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call Arkansas State Police.