NLR Grocery Store closes during pandemic due to outdoor dining events

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A local grocery store announced that they are closing their doors next month.

“I’d love to stay in business, I just don’t know how it’s possible,” Owner of Nana’s Organix Grocery Store, Amanda Wilson said.

Wilson said her business has taken a hard hit lately.

“I feel like I’m living a nightmare, I’m going bankrupt,” Wilson said.

The Nana’s Organix Grocery store is closing after 2 years of business. Wilson said her story had a challenge since August, and that’s when the Argenta outdoor dining district started closing Main Street for outdoor dining on weekends.

“I’m not against the outdoor dining district, I’m so happy all these restaurants and bars are surviving and benefiting and profiting,” Wilson said. “I’m not.”

Wilson said the street closures are on her busiest day for shopping.

“I haven’t once asked them to change anything except for to open the streets during the day,” Wilson said.

The store initially made $400-$500 every Saturday but now things have changed.

“The first Saturday, we had two customers because the streets were closed,” Wilson said. “We did 32 dollars of a whole day of sales.”

And after seeing the outdoor dining events take over Main Street for more than 10 weeks in a row, Wilson said they are losing a third of their sales.

There is one lane opened to traffic but Wilson said that’s not enough.

“This one lane of traffic, to be open till 1 and there’s been Saturday’s where we’ve had people in here left and right,” Wilson said. “I’m selling stuff, Wayne selling stuff, we close the streets at 1 pm and we don’t have another customer for three hours.”

Wilson said her customers have complained about the blocked roads. She said she’s tired of changing their hours, hosting events, and other little things but if they stay open late every day, they would be working about 58 hours a week.

“An extra 50 dollars to stay open till 9 or 10 o’clock every night, just wasn’t worth it, so we aren’t going to participate anymore,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she’s tired reaching out to the Mayor, Alderman and city council but she was dismissed.

We reached out to city leaders and the dinning district council but haven’t heard back yet.

As of now, Wilson said she is shutting her doors at the and of November.

“After that, I have no idea right now,” Wilson said. “I will do something to keep Nana’s Organix alive in some sort of way, it will probably never be nothing like it has been before.”

