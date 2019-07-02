NLR family praying for answers in loved one’s homicide case





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A North Little Rock family praying for answers and closure in their loves one’s homicide case.

34-year-old Rodrikques Lipkins’ was fatally shot outside his relatives home in North Little Rock back in June of 2015.

11-year-old Rodrikques Lipkins Jr. had to deal with loss of his dad.

He says the first two years were extremely hard, but not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about him.

He’s remembering his best friend through pictures and their love for music.

Lipkins Jr. is now 15-years-old. He remembers making music videos with his father.

The family says somone shot 34-year-old Rodrikques Lipkins and robbed hin outside a home on North E Street in North Little Rock in 2015.

“I was hurt. I didn’t know what to think. At first it was too much to take in,” Lipkins Jr said.

His father died at the hospital.

Juniors grandmother, Mattie Askew says another year has passed and police don’t have a suspect.

“Still ain’t nobody saying nothing, still ain’t nobody saying nothing. I’m tired of being disappointed with that word it’s somebody out there. They know who they are and they know what they did,” Mattie Askew said.

Askew says it’s tough on her and she gets sick when she has to visit her son’s grave site.

Since he passed she’s been on dialysis three times a week.

North Little Rock say they’re still investigating the case.

If you know anything give them a call and remember you can remain anonymous.

The number is 501-680-8439.





