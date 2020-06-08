Ninth day of protest in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another day, another protest from outside the capitol to Central High, people are still working to spread their message and support for black lives matter.

Protesters say they are appalled by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

For Kennedy justice means if you do a crime, badge or not, you need to be prosecuted.

Protests have been peaceful this weekend in Little Rock, and they plan to continue that because violence takes away from their message

Consistency is key for Arkansans as they continue to hold rallies and protests in the capitol city..

“With justice comes peace, if people want us to stop protesting they need to make sure that there is justice.” said Chris Kennedy, part of peaceful protest.

They want to let people know that nothing is changing, and they are here until justice is served throughout the country.

More events are planned throughout the week.