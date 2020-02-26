Nine more flu deaths in Arkansas, total now 65 for season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reports nine more people have died from the flu within the last week, bringing the total for the season to 65.

The latest weekly flu report is for the period that ended Feb. 22.

ADH reported 41 schools and/or districts have closed briefly due to the flu so far this season.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.3 percent among public schools, according to the report.

Report Key Points:

• For Week 8, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 9 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

• Since September 29, 2019, 27,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,260 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 50 percent were influenza A, and 50 percent were influenza B.

Click here to read the full report.