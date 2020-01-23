Closings
NFL teams up with Botham Jean Foundation to release PSA on his death

This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Botham Jean, 26 was shot and killed in his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018 by Amber Guyger who was a Dallas police officer.

Botham Jean graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

According to The Undefeated the NFL is trying to raise awareness on social injustice issues through its ‘Responsibility Program.’ This is the third PSA released so far and an attorney for the Botham Jean Foundation says the NFL will play the ad during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Watch the video below:

Amber Guyger was convicted of Botham Jeans’ murder. The jury took a matter of hours to convict Guyger, 31, after six days of testimony.

Guyger was arrested three days after the killing, and was later fired and charged with murder.

