Nexstar & AT&T officials expected to meet Friday in ongoing dispute

(NEXSTAR) – There’s new information in the ongoing battle between Nexstar (which owns KARK and KARZ), and AT&T, which owns DirecTV and U-verse.

Officials from both companies are expected to meet Friday at DirecTV headquarters in California. It will be the first face-to-face meeting since more than 100 Nexstar stations across the country, including KARK and KARZ, were pulled from AT&T’s lineup last week.

Affected customers could switch to DISH network or a cable provider such as Comcast Xfinity.

Viewers can also call an 800-number urging DirecTV and AT&T U-verse to put KARK and KARZ back on. It’s 1-800-531-5000.

