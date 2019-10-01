Breaking News
Amber Guyger found guilty in Botham Jean killing

Newsfeed Now for October 1: Former Dallas police officer found guilty of murdering neighbor, Ark. woman inspiring kids through princess parties, Texas BBQ Legend honored

Newsfeed Now for October 1

Stubb's memorabilia on display at the Austin restaurant

Digital Original: Local woman helping to build confidence in young girls through the power of Fairytale Princesses

Pit bull dies protecting Florida siblings from venomous snake

Newsfeed Now for September 30, 2019

Remembering Changing Smith

Newsfeed Now for Sept. 27: Former coach accused of sending information to rival; Man raises abandoned baby raccoon

Volleyball player with autism inspires community

In Tuesday’s episode of Newsfeed Now, we start with breaking news after former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her neighbor, Botham Jean. A jury on Tuesday morning convicted her of murder in the killing of Botham Jean, a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy. The jury is expected to return Tuesday afternoon for the punishment phase of the trial. Guyger faces five to 99 years in prison. KARK’s Ashlei King joined the show to talk about the breaking news.

For more on this story, watch the video above or click here.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

BORDER REPORT: Border Patrol agents who cover the U.S.-Mexican border say they see about 60 to 70 people coming across the Rio Grande River each day. Steffi Lee joined the conversation to share more details.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 6:15 in the video above.

PRINCESS PARTIES: Making dreams come true for little girls is what this is all about. The Arkansas-based business is called Fancyful Fairytale Parties. KARK’s Michael Esparza was with us to talk about the fun created when characters in full costume delight youngsters.

For the full story click here or scroll to 13:20 in the video above.

TEXAS PITMASTER: The founder of Stubb’s, a very popular Austin eatery is being inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame. KXAN’s Chris Davis told us his story.

Click here for the full report or scroll to 16:20.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

