New Year, New Laws: What January Brings for Arkansans

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the clock strikes midnight, Arkansans will not only celebrate a new year but also brace for change.

Minimum wage employees across the state will get a raise. It's the first of three increases voters approved in 2018.

After the boost from $8.50/hour to $9.25/hour takes effect Jan. 1, the state wage increases to $10/hour in 2020 then $11/hour in 2021.

Some workers it will help voted against the measure, while some businesses the increase could hurt voted for it.

"I'm worried about price increases on stuff, but my bosses here assured me that it's not going to be a drastic change," said Jonathan Asbury, an employee at Fuller & Son Hardware.

"I know how difficult it is for parents to put food on the table and also pay child care," said Nancy Branch, the owner of Nana's Care Daycare.

During the second week of 2019, the state should announce which 32 companies get a license to sell medical marijuana. More than two years after Arkansas voters approved it, the five companies chosen to grow the product have promised to be ready by spring or summer.

In the third week of January, the Arkansas legislature's regular session starts to consider a slew of bills, including one on local control of casinos.

Arkansas voters expanded gaming in 2018, paving the way for two new casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties.

"People need to get to work here, you know, my children need jobs," said Angela Roby, a Pine Bluff resident.

Jefferson County is willing to take a gamble on the new business, while Pope County is trying to reduce the odds of a casino in its backyard.

"They can dream," said Anna Stiritz, a Russellville attorney and member of Citizens for a Better Pope County. "Just because there's a picture on Facebook doesn't mean it's going to get built."

According to the Tax Foundation, tax relief legislation for low-income Arkansans also goes into effect Jan. 1.