New VA Community Clinic Opens in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System cut the ribbon on a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Pine Bluff July 1, opening the doors on a bright, modern, and full-service clinic for area Veterans.

The 10,000 sq. ft. clinic at 2906 Market Street replaces the clinic located on Dusty Lake Drive in Pine Bluff. In addition to featuring three primary care Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACTs), the clinic provides physical therapy, nutrition services, clinical pharmacology, specialty services, mental health and Telehealth.

“This is a great day for our Pine Bluff Veterans and a great day for CAVHS,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director. “Our Veterans deserve the best and now here in Pine Bluff they can get great care in a beautiful, modern setting.”