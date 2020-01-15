New unit created to help assist crimes in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — We are excited to announce that a new unit has been created to assist with the crimes in White County. With the new year of 2020 and the help and support of the White County Quorum Court to provide budget support, Sheriff Miller has created a Street Crimes Unit that consists of Deputy Corporal Eddie Allen and Deputy Paul McIntosh.

Deputy Allen will focus on interdicting dope dealers and suspects who are trafficking narcotics throughout our county roads as well as trafficking it from their home.

Deputy McIntosh’s role will consist of concentrating on thefts that include, four wheelers, lawn mowers, trailers, and any property that has unique identifiers. They will aide in organizing saturations and assist in tracking and communicating with Patrol about our troubled areas.

The Street Crime Unit is responsible for identifying problems within the community, creating solutions for these problems and implementing the solution. The members of this unit are going to be proactive in their approach to policing and performing their duties in both plainclothes and uniformed assignments.

The Street Crime Unit predominantly targets high crime areas that are identified as having known offenders or spikes in crime rates and will implement innovative ideas to thwart criminal activity. On average the members of this unit make an arrest every shift they work.

The goals of the Street Crime Unit are: