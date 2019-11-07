New, student-led restaurant opens inside Jacksonville High School

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The cookware is professional grade, and the cooks are students trying to earn a grade.

Jacksonville High School opened its new restaurant on Thursday, fully serviced by culinary students. It’s called Simply Delicious.

The eatery is inside the school and open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays for breakfast and lunch.

“It’s probably busier than other restaurants that you see because scholars are still learning how to do the things,” Chef William Ginocchio says.

Ginocchio serves as the lead instructor through Pulaski Technical College.

The program at Jacksonville allows students to earn dual credit and gradate high school with 50 percent of an Associate’s Degree completed.

“It’s obviously hard work, but of course it’s fun,” Isaiah Clark says.

Clark is a senior in the class.

“When I first signed up for culinary I never would expect that it would be like this.”

The program feeds an appetite for students looking for a future in the culinary world.

Right now, 35 students are enrolled, which is comprised of juniors and seniors.

Breakfast sandwiches, bakery items, salads and other sandwiches are on the menu, and mostly everything is made from scratch.

In a few weeks, the restaurant will offer specials that feature part of the curriculum that the students are working on that particular week.