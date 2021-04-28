New store in Benton aims to educate shoppers about sustainable living

BENTON, Ark. A zero-waste marketplace is coming to central Arkansas.

Meditating Market is will open in downtown Benton at the Main Street Station on May 7th.

The store will feature a refill station where you can bring your own bottle and fill it up with things like laundry soap, all purpose cleaner, hand sanitizer, lotion, soap, and soap.

Other items include reusable razors, make-up wipes, forks, and spoons.

According to the store’s owner, Robyn Cisar, all of the products will be plastic wrap free and eco friendly (meaning they are either bio degradable or made out of recycled material).

“It’s mostly home products to help you make switches for everyday things to simplify your sustainability journey,” said Cisar.

Cisar says many of the items that can be found in the store are “simple swap” that you can make in your own home.

“That’s going to divert eventually hundreds of things from going to the landfill and that adds up really quick,” said Cisar.

Next to each sustainable product in the store, is a lesson posted on the wall. The signs are meant to educate shoppers about why it’s important to make the switch.

One sign details the one billion plastic tooth brushes that are thrown away each year in the U.S and how easy it would be to swap it with one that will not end up in a landfill.

“You’re going to walk away knowing more about how your everyday actions impact the environment,” said Cisar.

Cisar said her hope is that Meditating Market will not only be a retail store, but an education center, where she can teach the importance of living sustainably

For more information on their store, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MeditatingMarket