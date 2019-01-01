New Russellville Mayor Sworn In, Speaks Out Against Casinos Video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - The newest mayor of Russellville, Richard Harris, got sworn into office Tuesday.

Photos show the moment Harris became the newest Russellville mayor. Just a day on the job and he's already facing an uphill battle.

"Very disappointed, in fact, and discouraged," Harris said.

In what seems like the 11th hour of his term, former Mayor Randy Horton wrote a letter, dated December 26th, putting support behind potential casino operator Gulfside Casino Partners. It already has renderings of a proposed "River Valley Casino Resort" online.

However, current Mayor Harris, does not support that.

"We're also going to be filing letters with the racing commission from my office, and hopefully from the new county judge's office, stating our opposing to the casino," Harris said.

He says there are already things being worked on to try and halt a casino here, "there are legal issues that are being worked through at this time. We have a state representative that's put forth a bill that will allow us to pull that letter back if it is preserved to be a letter of support."

He says he has other hopes for his tenure with the city, like developing a 10 year plan for Russellville's growth. But, for now, his focus is cutting off a casino here.

"We don't feel like the casino is the right thing for us at this time," Harris said.

In December, the Arkansas racing commission approved regulations for casino gambling.

One of the rules states the counties approved for a casino, including Pope County, must receive support letters from county leaders, all dated after November 14th.

Even though it passed state wide, voters in Pope County overwhelming voted against casinos in November.