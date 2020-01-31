New Ronald McDonald family room provides much needed space for families at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new state-of-the-art facility opened at UAMS Friday. The Ronald McDonald Family Room can now host several families and give them a much-needed break, while not going far from their baby.

The UAMS family room has been transformed into the Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS.

“The previous space looked nothing like this – as soon as the door opened I said ‘wow’,” former NICU parent Erin Wood said.

The 2,000 square foot area is a game-changer for families with babies in the NICU.

“We have a wonderful open kitchen. We have a family space. We have a space for siblings so we focus on the entire family,” Sara Peeples, Medical Director of the NICU at UAMS said.

With rooms for families to sleep in and showers and meals, it gives families a place to get away where they’re still close to their baby in the NICU.

“It is going to allow us to give support to families we’ve never been able to do before,” Peeples said.

For parents like Erin Wood, who spent 128 days in the NICU with her baby girl, this new area will make a world of difference.

“It can be the most challenging time in your life. To be able to come into a space like this where you can relax and take a moment from the chaos of the hospital is very welcomed,” Wood said.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS, click HERE.

To see the wish list click HERE.