NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers traveling on Interstate 30 eastbound will be able use a new ramp to Interstate 40 eastbound in North Little Rock starting this month.

Once the ramp is open, I-30 eastbound traffic will enter I-40 eastbound using the left lanes instead of previously using the right lanes.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the shift will eliminate weaving issues through traffic, improve driver safety and improve accessibility to US 67/167.

During the traffic switch to the new ramp, traffic crews said the existing I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound ramp will be closed overnight. Additional information will be released once the date and detour have been confirmed, ARDOT officials said.

This change is a part of the 30 Crossing project, which is a project to improve and expand I-30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock. The process is expected to run through mid-2025.

ARDOT has provided a long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map related to the 30 Crossing Project at 30Crossing.com.