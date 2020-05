MAUMELLE, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A new “Little Pantry” has popped up in Maumelle.

The latest addition is located at Maumelle First Baptist Church on Valencia Drive.

It has been placed on a median in the parking lot and is visible from the road.

Those making a stop at the Pantry are encouraged to take what they need and leave what they can.

Any non perishable food or hygiene products are accepted.

The church says it is excited to assist the community in this way.