New owner for Little Rock's The Oyster Bar?

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A popular local eatery may be coming under new ownership.

Little Rock restaurateur Chris Tanner is circling a deal to buy The Oyster Bar, reports our content partner Arkansas Money & Politics.

The Oyster Bar dates back to 1975, when it opened in Little Rock's Historic Stifft Station/Hillcrest neighborhood.

