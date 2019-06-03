New owner for Little Rock's The Oyster Bar?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: The Oyster Bar website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A popular local eatery may be coming under new ownership.

Little Rock restaurateur Chris Tanner is circling a deal to buy The Oyster Bar, reports our content partner Arkansas Money & Politics.

The Oyster Bar dates back to 1975, when it opened in Little Rock's Historic Stifft Station/Hillcrest neighborhood.