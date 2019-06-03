New owner for Little Rock's The Oyster Bar?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A popular local eatery may be coming under new ownership.
Little Rock restaurateur Chris Tanner is circling a deal to buy The Oyster Bar, reports our content partner Arkansas Money & Politics.
Click here to read more on the AM&P website.
The Oyster Bar dates back to 1975, when it opened in Little Rock's Historic Stifft Station/Hillcrest neighborhood.
