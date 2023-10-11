LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Artwork was unveiled Wednesday that brings the spirit of fun and the beauty of nature to the heart of Little Rock’s River Market District.

The Rotary Club of Little Rock sponsored the mural; one of many projects the Rotary has worked toward helping to beautify the city.

The mural is meant to uplift, beautify and focus on the power of fun.

“I like the way that bright, happy imagery kind of puts a smile on people’s faces as they’re walking by,” artist Jessica Jones said. “That’s all I could ask for.”

Jones said it took her a month to create the mural.

The Rotary Club of Little Rock has worked toward bringing beauty to the city for more than 100 years – from park benches on Broadway to landscaping at Little Rock Central High and much more.