New medical education training center aims to help with state’s physician shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Finding a doctor may have just gotten a little easier – all thanks to a new world-class medical education training center that is expected to help with one of the state’s biggest problems – the physician shortage.

The new 4 story facility located in North Little Rock is part of a partnership between Baptist Health and UAMS Medical Education Program.

Troy Wells, President and CEO of Baptist Health says the program aims to help train new doctors who are more likely to stay in-state while keeping Arkansans healthy.

“Physician shortages rural states, in particular, have a really difficult time training and producing enough physicians to support the health care needs of the state,” says Wells. “It’s really hard to recruit physicians from other states into Arkansas. So the best way to solve the problem is you grow more internally in the state and that’s what we are doing here today.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith where just a few of the people who came out in support.

There are currently 24 new physicians already training at the medical center with another 120 expected to be added.