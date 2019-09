JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A new restaurant in Jonesboro will open its doors to the public this week.

According to a Facebook post, RedBeards Burger Barn announced their grand opening will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1. from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

The post asks that those in attendance be patient with wait times the first few weeks as the new business gets underway.

According to their Facebook page, the new restaurant will be located at 2213 S. Caraway Road.