JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – After more than two years and $8 million in renovations, Jacksonville is one step closer to opening its new hospital.

Searcy-based Unity Health on Wednesday held a grand opening celebration for its newest state-of-the-art facility.

The new hospital, located on Braden Street, is slated to open in early March.

It will include a 13-bed emergency department, diagnostic imaging that includes MRIs, a 24-bed inpatient behavioral health unit and an on-site lab and pharmacy.

Unity Health President and CEO Mark Amox said this is only the first phase.

“The most important thing is what this means to our neighbors and it’s not only bringing health care to the community, but it’s also jobs,” Amox said. The new facility will bring nearly 200 jobs.

The next phase will include adding services based on community needs.